Renovare Environmental, Inc. is a global company that offers environmental management solutions. They provide on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, processing facilities for converting solid waste into renewable fuel, and real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste. Their products include Revolution Series Digesters for food waste disposal and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology for waste processing. They serve various sectors including retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, and food service. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York.