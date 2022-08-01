enoFi offers the first home equity loan purpose built for renovations.For homeowners planning a renovation, RenoFi loans let you borrow the most money at the best possible terms without the need to refinance your primary mortgage. This is because RenoFi uses the expected value of your home post-renovation rather than your home’s current value, increasing your borrowing power.For lenders, RenoFi is the only scalable, turn-key channel of renovation loans and provide a cost-effective means of growing your home equity portfolio.