← Company Directory
RenoFi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about RenoFi that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    enoFi offers the first home equity loan purpose built for renovations.For homeowners planning a renovation, RenoFi loans let you borrow the most money at the best possible terms without the need to refinance your primary mortgage. This is because RenoFi uses the expected value of your home post-renovation rather than your home’s current value, increasing your borrowing power.For lenders, RenoFi is the only scalable, turn-key channel of renovation loans and provide a cost-effective means of growing your home equity portfolio.

    http://www.renofi.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for RenoFi

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources