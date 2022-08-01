← Company Directory
Render
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Render Salaries

Render's salary ranges from $144,275 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $201,488 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Render. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
$201K
Product Designer
$144K
Recruiter
$199K
Software Engineer
$175K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Render is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,488. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Render is $186,893.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Render

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources