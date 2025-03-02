← Company Directory
Renault Group
Renault Group Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Renault Group totals €47.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Renault Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
Renault Group
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€47.2K
Level
L3
Base
€47.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Renault Group?

€149K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Renault Group in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €68,776. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Renault Group for the Software Engineer role in France is €47,153.

Other Resources