Renaissance Learning
Renaissance Learning Salaries

Renaissance Learning's salary ranges from $54,369 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in United Kingdom at the low-end to $242,060 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Renaissance Learning. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$54.4K
Product Designer
$123K
Product Manager
$170K
Program Manager
$71.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$242K
UX Researcher
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Renaissance Learning is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $242,060. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Renaissance Learning is $123,380.

