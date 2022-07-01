← Company Directory
Remind
Remind Salaries

Remind's salary ranges from $126,365 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $174,125 for a UX Researcher at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Remind. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $156K
Recruiter
$126K
UX Researcher
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Remind is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $174,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Remind is $156,000.

