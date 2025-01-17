← Company Directory
Remerge
  • Salaries
  • Data Science Manager

  • All Data Science Manager Salaries

Remerge Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Singapore at Remerge ranges from SGD 139K to SGD 203K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Remerge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 160K - SGD 182K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 139KSGD 160KSGD 182KSGD 203K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Remerge?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Remerge in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 202,864. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Remerge for the Data Science Manager role in Singapore is SGD 139,254.

