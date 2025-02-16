← Company Directory
reMarkable
reMarkable Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Norway package at reMarkable totals NOK 870K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for reMarkable's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
reMarkable
Software Engineer
Oslo, OS, Norway
Total per year
NOK 870K
Level
Senior
Base
NOK 870K
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
Bonus
NOK 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at reMarkable?

NOK 1.74M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at reMarkable in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 937,228. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at reMarkable for the Software Engineer role in Norway is NOK 870,053.

