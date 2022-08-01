← Company Directory
Remark Holdings
Remark Holdings Salaries

Remark Holdings's salary ranges from $48,995 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $109,545 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Remark Holdings. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$49K
Software Engineer
$110K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Remark Holdings is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $109,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Remark Holdings is $79,270.

