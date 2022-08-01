← Company Directory
Reliance Steel and Aluminum
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Reliance Steel and Aluminum Salaries

Reliance Steel and Aluminum's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $142,800 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reliance Steel and Aluminum. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$74.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$143K
Software Engineer
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reliance Steel and Aluminum is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reliance Steel and Aluminum is $140,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Reliance Steel and Aluminum

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources