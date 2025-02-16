← Company Directory
Reliance Industries Limited
Reliance Industries Limited Sales Salaries

The median Sales compensation in India package at Reliance Industries Limited totals ₹887K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reliance Industries Limited's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Reliance Industries Limited
Inside Sales Manager
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹887K
Level
B2
Base
₹887K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
14 Years
What are the career levels at Reliance Industries Limited?

₹13.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Reliance Industries Limited in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,438,099. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reliance Industries Limited for the Sales role in India is ₹887,295.

