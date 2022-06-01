← Company Directory
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions Salaries

RELEX Solutions's salary ranges from $54,378 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Sweden at the low-end to $184,620 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RELEX Solutions. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $71.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$134K
Data Analyst
$54.4K
Product Design Manager
$83.8K
Product Manager
$99.4K
Project Manager
$120K
Sales Engineer
$185K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.4K
Solution Architect
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RELEX Solutions is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RELEX Solutions is $99,364.

