Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicines company focused on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. Its lead product candidates include RLY-4008, RLY-2608, and RLY-1971. The company has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research and Genentech, Inc. It was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.