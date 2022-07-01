← Company Directory
Relay Network
Relay Network Salaries

Relay Network's salary ranges from $119,595 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $151,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Relay Network. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $151K
Product Designer
$120K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Relay Network is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $151,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Relay Network is $135,298.

