Registered Agents Salaries

Registered Agents's salary ranges from $106,361 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $118,303 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Registered Agents. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $113K
Product Designer
$106K
Product Manager
$118K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Registered Agents is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $118,303. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Registered Agents is $113,000.

