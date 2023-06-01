Region XII COG is a regional planning agency that serves 6 counties and 60 cities in west central Iowa. It provides land use planning, transportation planning, grant writing and administration, housing planning, city services technical assistance, economic development, public transit service, housing assistance, workforce development, financing for job-creating companies, project development for new and expanding companies, commuter transportation, Iowa Waste Exchange program, linkages between education and local business community, and hosts the local Small Business Development Center Office.