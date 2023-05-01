← Company Directory
REGENXBIO
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about REGENXBIO that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    REGENXBIO is a biotech company that develops gene therapy product candidates to address genetic defects or enable cells to produce therapeutic proteins. Its lead product candidate, RGX-314, is in Phase III clinical trial for wet age-related macular degeneration. The company also has other product candidates in various stages of clinical trials and preclinical development. REGENXBIO licenses its proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform to other companies and has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

    http://regenxbio.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    372
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for REGENXBIO

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources