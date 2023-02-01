← Company Directory
Regard
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Regard Salaries

Regard's salary ranges from $144,275 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $176,200 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Regard. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $176K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$144K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Regard is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $176,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Regard is $160,238.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Regard

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources