Regalix Salaries

Regalix's salary ranges from $3,649 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $9,563 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Regalix. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Customer Service
$3.6K
Data Analyst
$9.6K
Software Engineer
$7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Regalix is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $9,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Regalix is $6,978.

