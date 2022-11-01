← Company Directory
Regal Voice
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Regal Voice Salaries

Regal Voice's median salary is $180,900 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Regal Voice. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$181K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Regal Voice is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Regal Voice is $180,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Regal Voice

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources