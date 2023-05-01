Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global manufacturer and seller of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions, serving various markets such as food and beverage, bulk handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, aerospace, and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users.