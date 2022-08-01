← Company Directory
Reflexion Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Reflexion Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Our mission:To help patients heal comfortably, conveniently, and confidently.Our vision:To lead the transformation of physical rehabilitation by elevating the patient experience through value-based, data-driven solutions.Our values:Put patients first - Commit to quality - Listen well, communicate even better - Keep learning - Delight the customer - Take ownership - Be awesome.Virtual physical therapy on your schedule. Our core products provide broad-based solutions across the musculoskeletal continuum using innovative, patient-centered technology and world-class physical therapists.Meet VERA™ Recovering from surgery or injury? VERA™ is an FDA-cleared platform that combines avatar coaching, 3D motion-capture technology, remote clinical oversight, and telehealth visits with a licensed physical therapist to help you heal.Say hi to HelloPTSuffering from everyday aches and musculoskeletal pain? Newest to our product line, HelloPT helps employers, payors, and individuals manage MSK conditions with personalized online exercises and telerehab visits with physical therapists.

    http://www.reflexionhealth.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Reflexion Health

    Related Companies

    • Google
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • Square
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources