    About

    Refersion is a high-growth technology company helping brands and merchants in every industry transform the way they manage marketing partners; from affiliates and bloggers to influencers and brand ambassadors. Having processed $9.93B in orders in 2019, our performance marketing SaaS platform has a large and growing client base ranging from enterprise retailers to small and emerging businesses.Founded in 2015, Refersion is headquartered in New York City, with a satellite office in Miami. Proudly harnessing our entrepreneurial approach and collaborative culture, our nimble and curious team provides clients with solutions to complex problems daily.

    http://www.refersion.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

