Reface
Reface Salaries

Reface's salary ranges from $383 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Ukraine at the low-end to $135,240 for a Product Manager in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reface. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Administrative Assistant
$383
Data Scientist
$58.8K
Product Manager
$135K
Recruiter
$23.9K
Software Engineer
$53.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reface is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,240. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reface is $53,730.

Other Resources