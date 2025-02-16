← Company Directory
REEF
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

REEF Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United States at REEF ranges from $193K to $269K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for REEF's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$207K - $243K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$193K$207K$243K$269K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At REEF, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at REEF in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $268,749. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REEF for the Sales role in United States is $192,948.

