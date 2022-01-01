REEF Salaries

REEF's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $225,106 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of REEF. Last updated: 3/24/2025
I turned indie-hacker after a year of unemployment
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At REEF, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.