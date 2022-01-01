← Company Directory
REEF
REEF Salaries

REEF's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $225,106 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of REEF. Last updated: 3/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $80K
Business Analyst
$79.6K
Product Manager
Median $85K

Project Manager
$113K
Sales
$225K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At REEF, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at REEF is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $225,106. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REEF is $85,000.

