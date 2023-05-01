← Company Directory
RedSeal
RedSeal Salaries

RedSeal's salary ranges from $164,175 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $251,250 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RedSeal. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Sales
$251K
Technical Program Manager
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RedSeal is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RedSeal is $207,713.

