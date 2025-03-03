← Company Directory
Reddit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Reddit Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in United States at Reddit ranges from $151K to $211K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$162K - $191K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$151K$162K$191K$211K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Technical Program Manager submissions at Reddit to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Reddit logo

$20K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Reddit in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $210,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reddit for the Technical Program Manager role in United States is $151,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Reddit

Related Companies

  • Hinge
  • TuneIn
  • Twitch
  • Credit Karma
  • Hulu
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources