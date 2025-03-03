Salaries

Product Manager

All Product Manager Salaries

Reddit Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Reddit ranges from $384K per year for IC1 to $451K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Compensation By Level

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC1 Associate Product Manager $384K $184K $200K $0 IC2 Product Manager I $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC3 Product Manager II $192K $173K $19.2K $0 IC4 Senior Product Manager $289K $207K $82.6K $0 View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 100 % YR 1 At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule: 100 % vests in the 1st -year ( 100.00 % annually ) Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

What's the vesting schedule at Reddit ?

