Product Designer compensation in United States at Reddit ranges from $126K per year for IC1 to $339K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $270K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$126K
$124K
$917
$833
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$265K
$204K
$60.8K
$0
100%
YR 1
At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
