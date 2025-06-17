The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Reddit ranges from $177K to $243K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reddit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Average Total Compensation
100%
YR 1
At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-year (100.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Reddit, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
