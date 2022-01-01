← Company Directory
Redbubble
Redbubble Salaries

Redbubble's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in United States at the low-end to $131,340 for a Software Engineer in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redbubble. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$101K
Data Scientist
$86.5K
Marketing
$95.5K
Product Designer
$80.4K
Recruiter
$50.3K
Software Engineer
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Redbubble is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redbubble is $90,964.

