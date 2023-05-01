← Company Directory
Redaptive
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Redaptive Salaries

Redaptive's salary ranges from $138,690 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $243,775 for a Accountant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redaptive. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Accountant
$244K
Recruiter
$139K
Software Engineer
$181K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Redaptive is Accountant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redaptive is $181,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Redaptive

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • Stripe
  • Snap
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources