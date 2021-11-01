← Company Directory
Redapt
Redapt Salaries

Redapt's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $261,300 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Redapt. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Project Manager
$131K
Software Engineer
$140K
Solution Architect
$261K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Redapt is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Redapt is $140,140.

