Red Ventures
Red Ventures Data Science Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Ventures's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

$144K - $167K
United States
$127K$144K$167K$184K
What are the career levels at Red Ventures?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Red Ventures in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $184,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Ventures for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $127,100.

