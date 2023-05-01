← Company Directory
Red Rover

    About

    Red Rover offers Fetchable Storage® - a storage container on a truck that you drive. They provide affordable and convenient storage solutions by combining the affordability of renting a truck and using self-storage with the convenience of portable storage. They offer free delivery of the container on one of their trucks, including fuel, tolls, and 30 miles. They have secure storage facilities and a patented automated ramp for easy loading and unloading. Founded by the founder of PODS®, Red Rover aims to redefine moving and storage with innovative solutions.

    https://redrovers.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources