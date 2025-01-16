← Company Directory
Red Oak ISD
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Red Oak ISD Salaries

Red Oak ISD's median salary is $177,684 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Red Oak ISD. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
$178K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Red Oak ISD is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,684. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Oak ISD is $177,684.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Red Oak ISD

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources