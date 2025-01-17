← Company Directory
Red Hat
Red Hat Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Red Hat ranges from TRY 872K to TRY 1.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Hat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 934K - TRY 1.1M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 872KTRY 934KTRY 1.1MTRY 1.21M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Red Hat sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,213,978. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Hat for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is TRY 871,574.

