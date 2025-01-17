← Company Directory
Red Hat
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

Red Hat Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Singapore at Red Hat ranges from SGD 174K to SGD 243K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Red Hat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 188K - SGD 228K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 174KSGD 188KSGD 228KSGD 243K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Red Hat, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Red Hat in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 242,519. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Hat for the Human Resources role in Singapore is SGD 173,527.

