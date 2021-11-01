Company Directory
Red Bull
Red Bull Salaries

Red Bull's salary ranges from $62,776 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Austria at the low-end to $218,900 for a Sales in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Red Bull. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$125K
Data Analyst
$98.5K
Data Scientist
$144K

Financial Analyst
$74.6K
Marketing
$109K
Marketing Operations
$132K
Mechanical Engineer
$67.1K
Product Manager
$144K
Project Manager
$92.7K
Sales
$219K
Software Engineer
$62.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Red Bull is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Red Bull is $108,540.

