Societal CDMO is a contract development and manufacturing organization that offers research and development, manufacturing, and packaging services for therapeutic dosage forms, primarily in small molecule therapeutic development. They provide end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.