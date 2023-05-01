Company Directory
Recro Pharma
    Societal CDMO is a contract development and manufacturing organization that offers research and development, manufacturing, and packaging services for therapeutic dosage forms, primarily in small molecule therapeutic development. They provide end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

    http://recropharma.com
    Website
    1982
    Year Founded
    258
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

