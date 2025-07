ReCode Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company that uses a next-generation, selective organ targeting (SORT) lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform to deliver mRNA and gene correction therapeutics to target organs and cells beyond the liver. Their lead programs focus on primary ciliary dyskinesia and cystic fibrosis, and they are expanding their pipeline with therapeutics that use mRNA-mediated replacement and gene correction in target organs with precision targeting of disease-relevant cells.