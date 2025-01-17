← Company Directory
REC
REC Electrical Engineer Salaries

The average Electrical Engineer total compensation in Singapore at REC ranges from SGD 67.7K to SGD 96.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for REC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 77.6K - SGD 90.9K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 67.7KSGD 77.6KSGD 90.9KSGD 96.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at REC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Electrical Engineer at REC in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 96,635. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at REC for the Electrical Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 67,727.

