Rebuy Engine
Rebuy Engine Salaries

Rebuy Engine's salary ranges from $189,050 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $193,965 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rebuy Engine. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Science Manager
$194K
Software Engineer
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rebuy Engine is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rebuy Engine is $191,508.

