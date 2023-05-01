Realync is a video leasing and engagement solution for the multifamily industry, offering live video tours, virtual open houses, and pre-recorded property videos. The platform simplifies and enhances the real estate touring process, providing a more efficient, convenient, and cost-effective way of showing and touring properties. Realync's digital dashboard allows for real-time communication, photo capture, note-taking, and interactive map viewing. Tour files are saved on the cloud for future review and can be shared with others. The company's mission is to connect the world's real estate markets and be the fabric of real-time real estate.