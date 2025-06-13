← Company Directory
RealPage
RealPage Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at RealPage totals $149K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RealPage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
RealPage
Financial Analyst
Richardson, TX
Total per year
$149K
Level
senior finance manager
Base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Bonus
$12K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at RealPage?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at RealPage in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $246,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RealPage for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $149,000.

Other Resources