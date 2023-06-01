Real Good Food Company is a US-based frozen food company that specializes in health and wellness-focused products. Its offerings are high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. The company sells its products under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name and also offers private-label products. Its products are sold through various retail channels, including natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores, as well as through its e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.