Ready® is a sports nutrition company founded in 2012 by Pat Cavanaugh. It offers all-natural sports nutrition products, including sports drinks, protein water, protein and snack bars, plant-based functional snacks, and protein powders. Its products are available in over 8,000 retail outlets across North America and have recently expanded into Europe and Latin America. Co-owned by Aaron Donald and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ready® is the official protein of UCLA athletics and the official sports drink of Gonzaga University Athletics and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).