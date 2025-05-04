← Company Directory
Reachdesk
Reachdesk Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Portugal package at Reachdesk totals €58.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Reachdesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/4/2025

Median Package
company icon
Reachdesk
Software Engineer
Lisbon, LI, Portugal
Total per year
€58.7K
Level
Senior
Base
€58.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Reachdesk?

€144K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Reachdesk in Portugal sits at a yearly total compensation of €77,794. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reachdesk for the Software Engineer role in Portugal is €57,677.

