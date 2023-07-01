re:3D is a social enterprise that aims to make 3D printing more accessible and affordable. They manufacture Gigabot, the world's largest industrial 3D printer under $9K, which offers high-quality printing at a fraction of the cost of other industrial printers. The company has customers in over 50 countries and has donated one 3D printer for every 100 units sold to individuals making a difference in their communities. They have achieved their goals through open partnerships, crowdfunding, and cash awards, without any outside investment. re:3D generates revenue from hardware sales, training, maintenance, installation, design, and contract printing services. They have recently introduced Gigabot X, a printer that can use pellets and reclaimed plastic waste for more affordable and sustainable manufacturing.